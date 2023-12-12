City of Lometa left with 1 police officer after Chief is indicted

LOMETA, Texas — On Nov. 8, the City of Lometa was asked to hand over video recordings, audio recordings, and equipment, to the Texas Rangers as part of their investigation into then Lometa Police Chief, Melissa Cantu.

They were used in the felony indictment of Cantu, who is accused of using surveillance systems in city offices to record conversations of Lampasas municipal judges, Sharon Watson and Stephanie Sweet.

It is said she shared these recordings with Lometa city council members, and the Mayor — the city says they are fully cooperating with the investigation.

”The city is cooperative with outside investigations as the have occurred or any additional investigations that will occur, or any outcome that is appropriate,” said attorney for the City of Lometa, Raika Rowe.

With Cantu no longer being the chief, the city has only one full-time officer with the Lometa Police Department.

"It will be in the hands of the mayor, as supervisor of employees, to identify a new Chief of Police,” Rowe said.

The city terminated Cantu’s employment on Dec. 8, and she has five business days to appeal.

While the city’s process continues, Cantu has been indicted on two counts for unlawful interception, and use or disclosure of wire, oral or electronic communications.

Again, Lometa only has one acting police officer at this time.

