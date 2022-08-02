City of Killeen reopens spray pad at discounted rate for residents

KILLEEN, Texas — The city of Killeen has reopened the Junior Service League Killeen Spray Pad for the summer at a discounted rate after closing it on Friday and again on Monday.

City officials said the spray pad was closed for a few days due to repairs for water line breaks. Leaks from the water main reoccurred on Monday after its first repairs. Officials said two large mainline water leaks were detected and worked with the city's water department for these repairs.

These repairs are now complete and the chemicals for the spray pad are balanced; updates at no cost to residents.

Discounts to the Family Aquatic Center started Monday for the remainder of the season, ending at its closing on Labor Day weekend.

For adults, entry is $3 and $2 for seniors and children respectively.

Despite the JSL Spray Pad reopening, the Long Branch Pool will remain closed throughout the season due to maintenance and will not reopen until the 2023 season.

The JSL Spray Pad is open daily from 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. The Family Aquatic Center hours are:

Tuesdays - Fridays: 11a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturdays: 10a.m. - 6:30p.m.

Sundays: 1p.m. - 6:30p.m.

Additional information about the city's pools and water facilities is available on their website or by calling their office at (254)-502-6390.