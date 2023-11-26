City of Killeen opening warming center Sunday night

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is opening a warming center at the Killeen Arts and Activities Center for those in need starting Sunday at 8 p.m. overnight into Monday morning at 8 a.m.

The Killeen Arts and Activities Center is located at 801 North 4th Street in Killeen. The entrance is located at 116 East Sprott Street.

The city said that if no one is utilizing the warming center by 11:30 p.m. they will close the warming center.

For more information, visit the City of Killeen's website here.