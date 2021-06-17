City of Copperas Cove hiring lifeguards due to shortage, pool closures

South Park Pool is closing due to a lifeguard shortage, and anyone interested in employment and certification opportunities can apply to be a City of Copperas Cove lifeguard online.

The pool will be closed by Parks & Recreation until further notice, beginning Saturday, June 19.

After hour pool parties and swim lessons can still be scheduled for the location, at the Parks & Recreation office at the Civic Center, 1206 W Avenue B.

The City Park Pool will remain open weekly, except for Mondays due to scheduled maintenance, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.