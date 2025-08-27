City of Belton turns up the lights at local sports field

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Belton demonstrated how easy it is now to turn on the lights at local sports fields.

City Councilmember Daniel Bucher, who formerly served on the Parks Board, had the honors. He used a phone to turn the lights on, shared in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

"Turning on field lights has never been easier in Belton," the city said.

Before, turning on field lights required throwing a switch and waiting for the lights to warm up. But now, thanks to new LED lights at the soccer and baseball fields at Heritage Park, the field lights can be turned on with a mobile app.

The new lights were part of the FY 2025 budget, but an extra bank of lights was added using leftover ARPA funds.