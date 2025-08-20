China Spring ISD board cuts tax rate, seeks voter approval for funding plan

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The China Spring ISD Board of Trustees has approved a 3.7-cent decrease to the district’s total school tax rate and voted to call a Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election for Nov. 4, 2025.

The proposed tax rate is \0.98192per0.98192per100 of property valuation, down from last year’s $1.0185. If voters approve the VATRE, the district estimates it will bring in about $2.16 million in additional annual funding for public schools while still reducing the total rate.

“Our goal is to bring in additional tax revenue to support operations, which means the people and programs that directly impact student success,” Superintendent Marc Faulkner said in a statement. “We’ve carefully balanced community feedback with our district’s growing needs to create a plan that includes a lower tax rate while still generating revenue to support our work for students.”

In a community survey conducted earlier this year, many respondents voiced concerns about a full 10-cent increase. In response, the board proposed a smaller 6-cent increase to the maintenance and operations portion of the tax rate, which officials said still results in an overall decrease compared with last year’s rate.

If approved, the additional funds would be used to support district operations, which could include staffing, academic programs and other expenses that directly affect students, according to district officials.

If approved, the additional revenue would be used for:



Recruitment and retention of high-quality teachers and staff

Maintaining manageable class sizes and protecting student opportunities

Sustaining daily operations that keep schools running efficiently

If approved, the VATRE will provide funding to bring more support for teacher and staff salaries and student programs, and the total school tax rate will be lower than the 2024 rate.

“The final decision is in the hands of our community,” Faulkner said. “We hope all registered China Spring ISD voters will come out and vote on November 4 or during early voting beginning October 20.”

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.