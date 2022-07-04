Child killed, another injured in drive-by shooting in Houston: Report

HOUSTON, Texas — An 8-year-old child is dead after a potential drive-by shooting in a Houston neighborhood, police said.

As first reported by ABC 11, the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday at an intersection located near 13502 Northborough Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located no witnesses or victims.

About 15 minutes later, police said they received additional calls reporting that two young victims had arrived at a nearby hospital.

Upon further investigation, police determined that the two children, a 5-year-old and an 8-year-old, were in a vehicle with their mother when they had stopped at the intersection.

Officers believe it was at that moment either one or two gunmen in a dark-colored vehicle opened fire on the vehicle, striking both children.

However, police added that at this time, they are unsure if the victims were the intended targets.

The mother then immediately rushed both children to the hospital, police said.

The 5-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital, ABC 11 reported.

The 8-year-old is expected to make a full recovery, as confirmed by the Houston Police Department's Assistant Chief Chandra Hatcher.

Police did not confirm if the mother was injured as well.

An investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD at (713) 884-3131.