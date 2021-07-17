Chemical spill at Harris Co. water park contaminates at least 60 people

SPRING, Texas — Emergency crews are working to decontaminate at least 60 people at a Houston area water park this evening after a chemical spill is causing breathing problems and skin irritation.

"What began as a fun family day turned into very much a nightmare for many families," said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo at a press conference this evening at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring.

Hidalgo said the incident started at a pool for children with a lifeguard first reporting symptoms of chemical exposure. Several people left the pool, including many children, having difficulty breathing.

Officials said a HAZMAT team with the Harris County Fire Marshall's office arrived at the Six Flag's attraction around 2:30 p.m.

The judge also said a stop work order has been issued for the park as authorities are still monitoring the air and surrounding for contaminants. Although, officials did not specify which chemical may be the culprit of the spill.

This is a developing story.