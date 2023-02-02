'CEO Youth League' & 'Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce' helping youth thrive

Black youth are more than four times as likely to be detained or committed in juvenile facilities than their white peers, according to data collected in October 2019 that was recently released.

In 2015, Black youth’s incarceration rate was five times as high as their white peers, which set an all-time peak. It's because of these numbers that Tony Johnson is creating his own business in his hometown of Temple, which caters to teaching the youth financial literacy and a plethora of other skills.

“Most black kids to be exact... we’re told go to school, go to college, make it in sports, get a good job or go to the army, I’m like - it's thousands of other ways we can be success stories," Johnson said.

There are many other ways to make it, especially after you find your inner purpose within, and that's something that Ronnie Russell, the president of the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce, instills in his teaching throughout different events he hosts in Central Texas.

“We’ve been doing Black Business Week for seven years now and this is the first time we’re having a pitch competition," Russell said.

The IBCC is celebrating Black History Month by teaching the youth about businesses and financial literacy. It goes hand in hand with Johnson's vision for his business in Temple, the CEO Youth League.

“I can’t leave you a job, but if I own a business and the business is successful, I can leave that for you," Russell said.

It's about leaving a legacy and together, both Johnson and Russell are paving the way for other Black youth to follow.

“Most of our problems go back to some kind of finances. We have so many programs for kids that teach sport sports sports, but only half or one percent will ever get a professional check. Somebody has to be real and say 'you can play sports but let me give you other things,'" Johnson said.

The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce will be having Black Business Week February 6th-9th, and the business pitch competition will be held on the 9th from 6-8 p.m. at the True Deliverance Church. Below on their Facebook page is more information on how to get involved.

Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce | Killeen TX | Facebook