Central Texas Veterans recruiting volunteer drivers for medical appointments

TEMPLE, TX — The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System is recruiting volunteers to drive veterans to and from their appointments in VA outpatient clinics.

Volunteers will be using Central Texas VA vans to transport veterans from Temple's Olin E. Teague Veterans' Medical Center, 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive, to and from surrounding VA outpatient clinics in Austin, Brownwood, Cedar Park, La Grange, Palestine, and the Bryan-College Station area.

Volunteers are eligible for benefits from the Central Texas VA’s volunteer recognition program, including free meals, the COVID-19 vaccination, and annual flu shots. To be considered volunteers must pass a physical exam, have a valid driver's license, a clear background check and driving record, and show proof of insurance.

“As Martin Luther King, Jr. once said, 'Everybody can be great. Because anybody can serve,' and volunteering to serve those who served our nation is the perfect way that each of us can support our veterans and say thank you,” said Chief of Voluntary Services Reggie Hardy.

For more information on how to volunteer, contact the Voluntary Service Office at 254-743-0515 or CTXVoluntaryStaff@va.gov. Volunteers can also visit www.centraltexas.va.gov/giving/index.asp.