Central Texas trade school offers solutions to Vista College students

The Training Center of Central Texas will be assisting displaced Vista College students with finishing their programs.

The Central Texas trade school made the announcement on Thursday, after Vista College closed its doors on staff and students suddenly on Friday, Oct. 8. The school ceased all operations for its campuses, including in Killeen and College Station.

"Although we are in compliance with both accreditation and state/federal regulations we are unable to continue due to financial circumstances." - Vista College

Students said they were left with little notice, communication, and options as some credits are may not transfer to other schools. The Training Center of Central Texas said it will offer those students, "as much academic credit as possible along with commensurate tuition discounts," according to the announcement.

This is so students may finish the same or a similar program, according to the school, without having to start at square one once again.

“We are already in the process of enrolling negatively impacted students from the Vista situation; we also know there are many more out there who we can help to complete their education and fulfill their career dreams,” said the school’s director, Brian Sunshine.

The Training Center of Central Texas also said that staff will assist students with loan forgiveness and earned education benefits issues that pertain to the US Department of Education and Veterans Affairs, regardless of whether they choose to enroll.

Former Vista College students who are interested can contact the school Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.