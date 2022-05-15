Central Texas teen hospitalized following prom after-party shooting

MILANO, Texas — A Central Texas student is hospitalized following a prom after-party shooting, said police.

Around 1:50 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to the 8000 Block of US Highway 79 on reports of a shooting, according to the Milam County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting had occurred at an unofficial Milano prom after-party that was not affiliated with the Milam Independent School District, said police.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 17-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was airlifted to a local hospital in serious condition.

His current condition reminds unknown.

Upon further investigation, officers learned that at some point a firearm was displayed by an unidentified suspect.

Police said the suspect then fired the weapon, striking the male teen and then took off in an unknown vehicle.

Authorities do not believe there to be a threat to the public at this time.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Milam County Sheriff's Office at 254-697-7033 or the Milam County Crime Stoppers.