Central Texas school district: Students fired at by BB gun while walking home after school

The Cameron Independent School District is investigating an incident where students were shot at by a BB gun or Air Soft gun while walking home after school.

The school district said it is working with Cameron police to investigate the incident which reportedly occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 30, and Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Cameron ISD said it was made aware of the person, or persons, targeting the students on Tuesday. The students were near the intersection of Fannin Avenue and 22nd Street when the offense occurred.

“The district asks that parents and students be aware of their surroundings and that they report any concerning activity to the Cameron Police Department," said Cameron ISD.



