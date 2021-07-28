Central Texas regional airport to offer direct flights to Denver, sets course for low ticket prices with links to various destinations

The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport is setting the course for lower ticket prices and links to various domestic and international destinations.

The Department of Transportation awarded the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (GRK) a $1,000,000 grant, which is geared to help offer non-stop flight services to Denver, Colorado.

The grant was issued through the DoT's Small Community Air Service Development Program.

Regional or general aviation airports make a significant impact on the local and state economy; the funding is likely meant to stimulate the surrounding Central Texas local economies and provide jobs, in addition to servicing commercial airlines and supporting local and national businesses.

Service to Denver will provide the Central Texas community and the United States military stationed at Fort Hood with easier and more local access to air travel.

“The SCASDP grant will allow the City to work with airlines for service to a new hub airport,” said Mike Wilson, Executive Director of Aviation for the City of Killeen Aviation Department. “Having a new hub to fly to will provide more flight options for passengers and hopefully lead to lower ticket prices. An investment in the success of the airport is an investment in quality of life and the local economy.”