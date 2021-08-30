Watch
Central Texas nonprofit asking for donations, supplies to rescue animals in Hurricane Ida aftermath

Posted at 4:00 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 17:11:22-04

A Central Texas nonprofit departs Tuesday morning with a trailer of supplies to rescue and re-locate any animals that are impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Tiny Hooves Rescue and Petting Zoo is asking for donations and supplies as it plans to make the journey to Louisiana. The Temple-based nonprofit is asking for towels, sheets, potty pads, diapers, dog and cat food, collars and leashes, metal collapsible crates, water, baby wipes, canned goods, and more to assist with the rescue efforts.

"With Hurricane Ida devastating Louisiana we have decided to fill our trailer with supplies to take to help with the aftermath of the storm," said the nonprofit in a post on Sunday. "We are accepting donations to fill the trailer. We will be purchasing water/supplies/feed to take to a part of Louisiana needing assistance."

To look at what supplies are still needed the nonprofit has an Amazon wishlist available; for more information, or to donate, visit @TinyHoovesRescue. Anyone in the Temple area can also drop off needed supplies at the trailer located at 1701 Creek Road.

The nonprofit said it plans to document the trip and will be in Louisiana for two or three days to assist with any potential devastation. The trailer, hopefully, full of supplies will set off towards the neighboring state on Tuesday after tires are replaced.

"We have prayed about what we could do to help the animals and people suffering from the storm and our hearts are calling us to go help them," said Tiny Hooves Rescue.

