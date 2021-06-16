Central Texas student is a semifinalist in Scripps National Spelling Bee

CENTRAL TEXAS — A Midway ISD student is one of 30 semifinalists in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Vihaan Sibal, just completed sixth grade at River Valley Intermediate in Midway ISD.

The first 3 segments of the Bee were held virtually due to the pandemic over the month of June.

The Bee began on Saturday, June 12, with 209 spellers and the quarterfinals were held Tuesday, June 15.

The semifinals are set for Sunday, June 27, at 6 pm on ESPN 2.

The top 10 to 12 spellers will then advance to the finals that will be held in person at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 8.

