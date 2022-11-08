Central Texas man dead after crashing in front of grocery store: Lorena police

LORENA, Texas — A Central Texas man is dead after crashing in front of a grocery store in Lorena, police said.

Around 9:15 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to the 400 block o North Frontage Road on reports of a single-vehicle crash, according to the Lorena Police Department.

Police said a Toyota Highlander, operated by Jimmy Nelson Bass, 79, of Robinson, had run off the roadway and down into a retaining pond.

The pond was located in front of the Brookshire Brothers Grocery.

Bass was declared dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley.

Hensley has since ordered an autopsy to be conducted.

"Please join us in extending our deepest sympathies to the Bass family," Lorena police said in a statement.