Central Texas man arrested after fatally shooting family member: Officials

RIESEL, Texas — A Central Texas man is in custody after fatally shooting a male family member, officials said.

Around 11 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to a residence located on Farm to Market Road 1240 - in the Riesel area - on reports of a shooting, according to the Falls County Sheriff's Office.

Police said the victim, Lawrence Howard Ostwald, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead on the scene by EMS.

An autopsy has since been ordered by Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Prebble Polk.

James Michael Sieple - a person of interest - was arrested on the scene, police said.

Sieple has since been transported to the Falls County Jail, officials said.

The Falls County Sheriff's Office said Sieple has been booked on a murder charge, however, additional charges may still be forthcoming.

Police said Ostwald had lived at the residence with Sieple.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Falls County Sheriff's Office at (254) 883-1431 and ask to speak with an investigator.