Central Texas looks to help Floridians that weathered Hurricane Ian

WACO, Texas — As Florida weathers Hurricane Ian, many across the nation and also in Central Texas prepare to assist with relief efforts for those directly impacted.

“Earlier this morning, six units from Texas did just that, they left Arlington in a convoy, and they headed off to Florida,” said Maj. Jim Taylor, Salvation Army-McLennan County.

Deemed a first responder by FEMA, the Salvation Army knows when a natural disaster is about to happen and what is expected of them. Helping in hurricanes comes as second nature.

Red Cross also assisted in sending over 500 trained disaster workers to Florida to support sheltering and relief efforts. Other organizations such as Calvary Chapel take a different approach to help.

“What we’ve prayed...what we’ve decided is to wait...because people still usually don’t have their power back in two or three weeks and the hype [goes] down a little bit," pastor Albert Fuentes said.

Calvary Chapel initially took this approach after going to help communities right after a natural disaster but found themselves hindering progress.

Now, this disaster relief kitchen is ready to roll out where it's needed most.

Both large and small organizations aim to help in any way possible.

Salvation Army welcomes all to send cash or checks to purchase essential items in bulk.