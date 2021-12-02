Central Texas jailers indicted following inmate death investigation

A grand jury in Central Texas indicted three jailers with the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office for falsifying medical observation records.

The 52nd Judicial District Attorney's office confirmed to 25 News that the offenses, "came to light during the investigation of an in-custody death of an inmate." The Texas Rangers led the investigation against the three members of the Coryell County jail staff: Thad Vincent, 29, Jordan Evans, 20, and Raymond Cain III, 36.

The grand jury indictments state that three individuals entered false time entries in a medical observation record.

The false entries were made between Aug. 25 and 26, according to the indictments; and were entered, "with intent to defraud or harm,” the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

The District Attorney’s Office did not comment further on the charges, as the case is still pending.