Central Texas Humane Society nears capacity with 49 animal confiscation intake

WACO, Texas — The Humane Society of Central Texas has been at or near capacity for months. Even after a busy week of adoptions cleared out many of their kennels, they are once again asking the community for their help after a confiscation case brought in many animals over the weekend.

"We had some space and we knocked on wood, then we had the big crisis case come in," Rescue Coordinator Julie Morriss told 25 News.

43 dogs and three cats were confiscated from a Waco home after it was reported the animals were not being taken care of.

Animal control worked with the owner for two months to improve care, but over the weekend, the pets were relocated to the Humane Society.

"Each animal that entered our shelter was given a forensic exam which took a significant amount of time so that's documentation of any type of illnesses or issues, they were given vaccines, weighed and taken photographs," Morriss said.

"It was a detailed forensic exam."

She said these situations can be difficult and the Humane Society does offer resources to struggling pet owners to help prevent it from happening.

"The Humane Society has lots of staff that can help mitigate these things, but we would rather help in the field and help get these animals into a different environment, a rescue or a different situation that's a positive outcome for the animals instead of bringing it here," Morriss said.

Those animals are being held separate from the rest of the population but are still causing a strain on the shelter's resources.

"It is imperative that we reduce our population so that means we're really looking forward to getting animals into adoptive homes, rescue groups, foster homes so there is less animals on campus to care for," Morriss said.

If you are unable to take a pet home with you, you can help out by volunteering or donating. The shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the week and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends.