Central Texas high school marching bands moving up in state competition

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — The UIL State Military Band Championships are Oct. 28 and 29 at McLane Stadium in Waco. Fairfield High School will be competing in the 3A Division and march at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

The UIL State Marching Band Competition for 2A, 4A, and 6A schools is at the Alamodome in San Antonio from Nov. 3 to 5.

Bands from from our area in the competition are:

2A

Rosebud-Lott advances to state and will perform at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4 in the preliminary round. Finals are later that evening.

4A

China Spring advances to state and will perform at 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 5 in the preliminary round. Finals are later that evening

The Area Contest for 3A and 5A will take place on Nov. 1.

State competition for 1A, 3A, and 5A is Nov. 10 to 12.