Central Texas father scales over 20 feet into creek to rescue son: Report

Posted at 1:18 PM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 14:18:25-04

MARLIN, Texas — A Central Texas family has safely reunited thanks to an emergency smartphone app, officials said.

Around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night, first responders were dispatched to Highway 6 on reports of a vehicular crash.

Police said the young man - who is reported to work 12-plus-hour shifts - had driven off a bridge while on his way home.

After his father was unable to reach him that morning, police said he used the Life360 app on their cell phones to locate his son's exact location.

Running 25 feet down into the creek, police said the father pried the door open with a tire tool to rescue his son.

His son is reported to have only suffered minor scrapes and bruises.

"Without the Life360 app on their phones, this could have had a very different ending," the Marlin Volunteer Fire Department said in a statement.

To learn more about the app, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
