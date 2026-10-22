Central Texas driving instructor urges parents to reinforce safe driving habits with teens

WACO, Texas — Getting a driver's license can represent freedom and independence for teenagers, but a Central Texas driving instructor says getting behind the wheel also comes with serious responsibility.

Tonya Dansby, owner of Central Texas Driving School in Waco, said she has seen some students struggle as they work toward getting their licenses.

“We have seen some kids struggling to get their license,” Dansby said.

Dansby has owned the driving school for 16 years. She said part of the challenge stems from parents who learned to drive under different testing requirements and may not know what skills their children are now expected to demonstrate.

“It happens because unfortunately between 1992 and 2008, people weren't expected to take a driving test,” Dansby said. “They did it with the driving school, or they did it with the parent taught, and so these parents don't know what to expect whenever it's time for their kids to be licensed. So we're having to teach those parents and those kids what to expect.”

The concern comes as state and federal crash statistics illustrate the dangers young drivers can face.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, teens accounted for about 9% of Texas' population but were involved in 19% of the state's crashes in 2024.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported 644 people were killed in Texas crashes involving young drivers that same year, the highest total of any state.

Dansby believes some important safety practices can get lost when driving knowledge is passed from one generation to the next.

“In that time then parents could sign off saying that their kids were ready to drive, and they may or may not have gotten all of the necessary skills,” Dansby said.

She said that can include seemingly small techniques that become important once a new driver encounters real-world traffic.

“Those nuances that the driving schools teach about driving with only one foot or making sure you clear over the shoulder might not have been passed down to their students because they didn't initially get it,” Dansby said. “So we're having to work to make sure that those kids do have that sound grounding.”

Building safer habits before teens hit the road

For Dansby, establishing those habits early is key.

When asked what young drivers should remember while navigating busy Central Texas roads, Dansby emphasized one skill above all: observation.

“Observation's the key,” she said. “We always teach SMOG: signal, mirror, over the shoulder, and go. So anytime they change lanes, they've got to look over the shoulder. That's where we see they really struggle the most.”

That over-the-shoulder check helps reinforce the importance of actively observing traffic around a vehicle rather than relying on mirrors alone.

For families with a new driver, Dansby's message is to make sure teens develop a solid foundation before they begin driving independently and to reinforce safe habits throughout the learning process.

TxDOT also encourages parents to talk with their children about the risks associated with driving, both to help prevent crashes and to avoid traffic violations and fines.

Editor's note: This story was originally reported on air by 25 News journalist Alexa Conroy and was adapted into a digital article with the assistance of artificial intelligence. The reporting, interviews and source material originated with the journalist.

