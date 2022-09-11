Central Texas driver hospitalized after speeding past light, charges pending

CENTRAL TEXAS — A Central Texas man is hospitalized after his crashed vehicle caught fire this weekend, police said.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of North 4th Street and Farm-to-Market Road 27 on reports of a single-vehicle crash, according to the Wortham Police Department.

Officers said the area was shut down and traffic control was deployed as they investigated.

The vehicle was said to have been found ablaze and crashed into a resident's yard.

Witnesses told authorities that a male driver had been pulled from the vehicle and was last seen heading south on 4th Street.

They also stated the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed, running a stoplight at the intersection of Highway 14 and Farm-to-Market Road 27.

It was at this moment witnesses said the driver lost control of his vehicle and clipped a tree, which then caused the vehicle to roll over on its side and catch fire.

Authorities said they later found the male following a brief search of the area.

However, they added that he did not comply with commands to stop and continued walking away from the officers until he finally stopped.

Upon being detained, he was returned by police to the scene of the accident for a medical check.

Police said his injuries were then deemed serious enough to be transported to Hillcrest Hospital in Waco.

At this time, criminal charges are pending an ongoing investigation into the incident.

Wortham police later thanked both their local fire department and Mexia Emergency Medical Services for their assistance that night.