Central Texas couple celebrates 76 years of wedded bliss

GATESVILLE, TX — The wedding bells are still ringing for one Central Texas couple.

On April 27, 1945, Matt and Dean Ware became husband and wife. Seventy six years later, the two are still together.

Matt is 98-years-old and a war veteran who served his country during World War II. Dean is 94-years-old.

The Ware's now both reside at Hillside Medical Lodge in Gatesville. The couple celebrated their milestone with a cake and champagne, thanks to Hillside staff.

Since Hillside residents and staff are fully vaccinated, Dean's half-brother Joe was able to attend the celebration in-person.

Congratulations to the happy couple! 25 News wishes you many more years of wedded bliss.

BE SURE TO "LIKE" 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK! YOUR FRIENDS DO!