(KILLEEN, Texas) — Nineteen Central Texas College students have completed the school's paramedic program and earned certifications to provide advanced emergency medical care.

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Central Texas College paramedic program graduates 19 students ready to serve community

The graduating class includes local firefighters, EMTs and military personnel.

The program combines classroom learning with lab training. Students also complete clinical experiences and field internships.

Graduates are now prepared to handle a wide range of emergencies, from traumatic injuries to life-threatening medical conditions.

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