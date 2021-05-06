Central Texas College of Killeen, Justice Department reach agreement to Improve Access for Students with Disabilities

KILLEEN, TX — Central Texas College of Killeen and the Justice Department announced a signing of an agreement to remove barriers experienced by people with disabilities, including veterans.

Part of this agreement, CTC will remove barriers for more accessibility in facilities across campus.

It will also require that physical modifications be made to ensure that parking, entrances, restrooms, service counters, drinking fountains, and routes to and within buildings are accessible to people with disabilities.

“College students, including returning servicemembers, should not face barriers in education due to their disabilities,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Pamela S. Karlan for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Civil Rights Division is committed to enforcing the rights of all students with disabilities, many of whom are veterans who have made great sacrifices while serving our country.”

“The Western District of Texas is proud to be the home of many veterans and the location of numerous colleges and universities,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley Hoff for the Western District of Texas. “Protecting the rights of veterans and students with disabilities is a priority in this district. We remain committed to ensuring that educational facilities are accessible to servicemembers and Texans with disabilities.”