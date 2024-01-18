Central Texans share helpful shopping tips to prepare for the winter months

CENTRAL TEXAS — When freezing temperatures come to Central Texas, local stores get busy.

“I used to laugh at my own mother, ‘Why do you have all this stuff for?', she’d say ‘Well, you can't always get to the grocery store', and she’s right,” said Lorena Resident, Charles McClain.

McClain says after going through major events like the 2021 big freeze and the pandemic, they stock up on items — just in case a situation gets out of hand.

"Since covid, we’ve made the practice to kind of stock up on stuff," McClain said.

"The challenge is trying to keep everything rotated so stuff doesn’t go bad."

Brookshire Brothers District Director Nick Radke says during the winter months, customers buy firewood, fresh produce and chili ingredients in bulk, so they have to stock up too.

“We start preparing for this particular one on Jan. 7, so well far in advance," Radke said.

"We have centralized warehouses and we start making transportation routes that would come to the store quicker — replenish afterwards quicker."

It's good to always be prepared, and McClain says it’s all about planning early.

“My wife even keeps a chart of stuff," McClain said.

"When you get one down, you’re supposed to mark off the one you took."

Customers say the best time to come to the stores is during the slower hours of the day, like 8 a.m. to noon.