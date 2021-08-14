CDC encourages mask usage on school buses

The countdown is on for the first day of school in Central Texas.

"Everyone is just expectantly awaiting what the school year will look like, but again these kids are resilient and they're excited to get back to their normal routines," said Caitlyn Remson, the president of the Junior League of Waco.

Parents have been busy buying supplies as staff and school officials make final plans for a school year that will welcome a majority of students back in person.

"Last year we had a lot of covid protocols and it made teaching all the foundational social skills very hard," said Maria Antonio, a pre-k teacher with Brook Avenue Elementary.

While guidelines are in place on campus for those who take school buses, the CDC is asking all bus drivers and students to wear a mask whether or not they're vaccinated.

But not all parents agree like Cody Cleveland.

"She will start riding a school bus from her elementary school to her aftercare and she won't be required to wear a mask on that, I have no problem with it. If a child on the bus wants to wear a mask then my child understands it's their right and their choice to do so," said Cleveland, a Midway ISD parent.

This after Governor Abbott issued an executive order last month banning mask mandates in schools leaving the decision up to the parents.

"Since this thing started there's been people on both sides of the aisle and it's not going anywhere and it's going to continue to be a debate," Cleveland said.

The CDC encourages schools to have masks available for students both on-campus and on a bus.

But there's no consequence for a student who does not have one.

"Everybody just has to come together and realize we're not all going to agree on how we approach this thing and that's okay," Cleveland said.

In response, school districts like Waco ISD and Killeen ISD are encouraging masks, and plan to conduct contact tracing for students and teachers who have been exposed to COVID-19.