CCISD to use COVID-19 relief funds to enhance student learning and safety

COPPERAS COVE, TEXAS — The Copperas Cove Independent School District will be putting its COVID-19 relief funds to use for the purposes of enhancing student learning and safety.

CCISD has received over ten million dollars combined from Donald Trump's CARE Act and President Biden's American rescue plan, with the funds being used for projects such as replacing school water fountains with filling stations to keep students safe during the pandemic.

In addition, funding was also used for technology improvements, summer school and camp programs, and additional staff to reduce learning loss.

"We are using those lesser funds to provide additional supports to classroom teachers we've used a small amount of those funds for technology for students we've used primarily the remainder of the funds have been ear-tagged for things like summer school and summer camps. " shared Dr. Joseph Burns, superintendent of schools, CCISD.

Other resources the funding will be going towards will be additional staffing for mental health services as well as stocking food pantries as school campuses to provide food to low-income families.

