CBP seized 28.26 pounds fentanyl Wednesday, valued at over $384,600

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized 28.26 pounds of fentanyl Wednesday, June 23, at the Juarez-Lincoln port of entry, valued at over $384,600.

2 milligrams of fentanyl is lethal, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration, that makes about 6,409,260 lethal doses that were seized this week.

“CBP has seen an increase in smuggling attempts concerning illicit fentanyl manufactured in Mexico," said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Officers remain at the forefront of border security operations to protect the public from lethal narcotics, such as these, from reaching our communities.”

A CBP officer referred the 2015 Volvo bus carrying the paraphernalia for a secondary examination, with the use of a canine and non-intrusive imaging system examination, CBP officers were able to to sieze a total of six packages. A 42-year-old male passenger, a United States citizen, was interviewed and detained with the discovery.

The case is still being investigated and was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents.