Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in Waco: Police

Associated Press
Posted at 9:13 PM, Jun 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-26 23:04:20-04

WACO, Texas — Waco police say there has been a recent increase in catalytic converter thefts.

Police specify Toyota Tundras have become popular in these recent thefts with three alone being reported stolen as of Thursday night.

A law was passed in 2021 making stealing, selling, or buying catalytic converters illegal, police say.

Officials warn the public to remain vigilant regarding thefts and provide advice to the public on avoiding becoming a victim.

Catalytic converters are elements of a car that manages the harmful gases the vehicle makes into less harmful ones. The metals the converters are made are considered to be precious metals and therefore rare.

