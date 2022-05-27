Carry The Load makes annual stop at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, TX — Every year volunteers from across the nation run, walk or bike across the country with Carry The Load, a nonprofit organization dedicated to keeping the memories alive of military and first responders who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

”Right now, we’re doing 5 different relays across the United States," said David Lindsey, West Coast relay manager. "All 5 of those are touching 48 states, over 21,000 miles and we just try to get families to share their stories with us and tell us about their loved one that paid that ultimate sacrifice.”

Literally carrying the load sharing the stories and speaking the names of fallen along the way.

”In the military, there is an old saying that guys die twice. Once when they actually die and the second time, when their names are not spoken again.” said Lindsey. “Well at Carry The Load, we don’t want that to happen. We want to be the one speaking those names, talking about hose families, and remembering those heroes.”

One of the stops along their way is the First Cavalry Horse Detachment on Fort Hood which puts on a shoe just for them.

”They rolled out the red carpet for us as our guys rode in on bikes this morning. They’ve taken us through their barns. They've showed us all their stuff. They've made us feel like welcome guests. I don’t know if we deserve that or not but we’re trying to do our part.” said Lindsey.

It’s an honor the Horse Detachment is proud to give the men and women taking the time to honor them.

”Being able to perform our drill and ceremony as active-duty Army is just amazing. We’re super lucky and very happy to be able to host them here and that this is one of their stops that they want to do, for many years now.” said CPT Abby Edwards, Commander of the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment.

The Horse Detachment has a message for every carrying the load.

”Not only are you doing that for yourself, but that you are doing that for those and honoring those fallen, is just amazing and inspirational.” said CPT Edwards.

For over a decade the folks with Carry The Load have made sure that those who have fallen in the line of duty have not been forgotten and they plan to do so for many years to come.