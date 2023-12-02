Carl R. Darnell Army Medical Center to host flu shot event Saturday

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — If you're in a military family or retiree in need of a flu shot, you can get that taken care of on post this Saturday.

Carl R. Darnall Army medical center is hosting their annual flu shot clinic on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This is for anyone with TRICAREinsurance and at least six months old.

Valid TRICARE beneficiaries are being asked to bring a valid department of defense ID with them if they have it.

If you can’t make it on post this Saturday, you can also go to your local pharmacy to get the flu shot but those were TRICARE insurance could run in the age restrictions and need a prescription for kids under seven.