WACO, Texas — Police said a failure to yield lead to a car being overturned on Hillsboro Drive near Business US 77.

Police said a Hyundai was traveling south towards the interstate when it failed to yield and was struck by another vehicle.

The Hyundai spun around and flipped on its side. Police said one passenger was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The wreck caused minor traffic delays, but has since been cleared.