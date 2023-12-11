Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Car crashes through the wall of Waco Fire Station 6

Car Crash
Waco Fire Department
Car Crash
Car Crash
Car Crash
Car Crash
Posted at 8:00 AM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 09:00:23-05

WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department posted on X an incident where a car crashed into the wall of Fire Station 6 on N. 25th Street Monday morning.

The department said the driver has been transported for evaluation.

They also said the station's community room took significant damage and there was slight smoke damage to the entire building.

25 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019