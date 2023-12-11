Car crashes through the wall of Waco Fire Station 6

WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department posted on X an incident where a car crashed into the wall of Fire Station 6 on N. 25th Street Monday morning.
The department said the driver has been transported for evaluation.
They also said the station's community room took significant damage and there was slight smoke damage to the entire building.
