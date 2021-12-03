Caldwell ISD coach dead after fatal 18-wheeler crash

BRYAN, Texas — Caldwell ISD announced the death of one if its coaches in a fatal crash Friday morning.

Ryan Hooper, 29, of Brazos County, was killed after an 18-wheeler crashed into his SUV around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Highway 21 and West OSR.

Caldwell ISD has since released the following statement:

"It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Mr. Ryan Hooper who was involved in a fatal car accident this morning.



"Mr. Hooper taught 7th-grade character education and coached Caldwell Junior High football and Caldwell High School basketball. He was a beloved teacher and coach.



"Mr. Hooper’s death has a significant impact on our entire school community. We expect a variety of reactions to this loss from our students, parents, and members of our staff.



"Counselors are available to every student and staff member who is in need of support." Caldwell ISD

The 18-wheeler failed to yield the right of way while attempting to make a left turn onto OSR from SH 21, according to Bryan police.

OSR has since reopened after previously closing Friday morning.

Officers are working a fatality collision at the intersection of West State Highway 21 and West OSR. This collision is involving an 18 wheeler and a passenger vehicle. At this time, OSR is closed. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/nnCPHSz71G — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) December 3, 2021

