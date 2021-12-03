Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

Bryan Police Department responding to scene of fatality collision

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
Bryan man arrested after barricading self in ex-wife's apartment
Posted at 7:14 AM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 08:14:58-05

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department has officers working on the scene of a fatality collision.

The collision is at the intersection of West State Highway 21 and West OSR.

Officials say the collision involves an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle.

According to the Bran Police Department, OSR is closed and the public should expect delays.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.