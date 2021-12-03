Bryan Police Department responding to scene of fatality collision

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department has officers working on the scene of a fatality collision.
The collision is at the intersection of West State Highway 21 and West OSR.
Officials say the collision involves an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle.
According to the Bran Police Department, OSR is closed and the public should expect delays.
Officers are working a fatality collision at the intersection of West State Highway 21 and West OSR. This collision is involving an 18 wheeler and a passenger vehicle. At this time, OSR is closed. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/nnCPHSz71G— Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) December 3, 2021