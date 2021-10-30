Watch
Caldwell High student organizes protest after classmate forcibly stripped on school bus

Caldwell High School
Four members of the Caldwell High School volleyball team are accused of forcibly stripping clothes off of their 14-year-old teammate in the back of a school bus.
Caldwell High School Volleyball Team
Posted at 6:13 PM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 19:13:36-04

CALDWELL, Texas — A student from Caldwell High School is speaking out after an incident that has 4 of his classmates now facing felony charges.

The alleged incident happened on a school bus in Milam County when the Caldwell High volleyball team was headed home from a tournament.

The arrest affidavits say it was then four students who forcibly removed a teammate's pants and underwear, exposing her genitals.

Freshman Gilbert Rangel helped organize a protest in Caldwell today pushing for accountability.

"I felt like we did the right thing," said Rangel. "If they're not going to do nothing about it, then we should as a community, come together and solve the problem that they're not trying to solve anymore"

Members in the community have also started a petition pushing for change on the school's policy of bullying, hazing, and harassment.

