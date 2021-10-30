Caldwell High student organizes protest after classmate forcibly stripped on school bus

CALDWELL, Texas — A student from Caldwell High School is speaking out after an incident that has 4 of his classmates now facing felony charges.

The alleged incident happened on a school bus in Milam County when the Caldwell High volleyball team was headed home from a tournament.

The arrest affidavits say it was then four students who forcibly removed a teammate's pants and underwear, exposing her genitals.

Freshman Gilbert Rangel helped organize a protest in Caldwell today pushing for accountability.

"I felt like we did the right thing," said Rangel. "If they're not going to do nothing about it, then we should as a community, come together and solve the problem that they're not trying to solve anymore"

Members in the community have also started a petition pushing for change on the school's policy of bullying, hazing, and harassment.

