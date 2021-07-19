Caldwell High School student hit by projectile, investigation ongoing

CALDWELL, TX — According to the Burleson County Sheriff's Office, a Caldwell High School student has been hit by some type of projectile while in the parking lot.

Deputies have since located the vehicle involved and are in the process of developing additional information and identifying all parties involved.

"This investigation is fluid. It is our goal to ensure accurate information based on a thorough investigation is released to the public." posted the Burleson County Sheriff's Office on Facebook.

At the time of this publication, local authorities are saying there is no danger to the public.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”