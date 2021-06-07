Watch
Businesses operating in Texas prohibited from requiring vaccine 'passports'

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Posted at 12:25 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 13:31:26-04

Governor Abbott announced that he will be effectively signing a law today banning any businesses operating in Texas to require proof of vaccination.

This is just after the executive order signed on April 5, which banned the state and some businesses from requiring proof of vaccination - or a vaccine 'passport'.

According to the signed executive order - a resident's COVID-19 vaccination status is private health information and the constitution does not allow the federal government to mandate vaccine passports nationwide.

The announcement via Twitter was in response to questions about whether the Carnival Cruise Line setting sail from Galveston will be allowed to require passengers to show proof of vaccination.

The cruise line's policy requires guests to be fully vaccinated per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

"Texas is open 100% without any restrictions or limitations or requirements," said Abbott.

