Business in Waco proudly operated by businesswoman, caters to fellow women

WACO, TX — A small business in Waco is proudly operated by a businesswoman who caters to her fellow women.

YOUTopia Essentials, where they make all-natural self-care products from scratch.

The power of healing for both the body and mind all comes together here.

YOUTopia Essentials owner Amber Phelps is mixing up certified organic ingredients to help her customers feel good.

"Got to set the mood, set the tone," Phelps says. "I was diagnosed with an autoimmune deficiency in 2014 and one of the doctors that I was lucky enough to come across informed me that it's not only what you put in your body but it's what you put on your body."

Determined to make her own life easier, she started researching which led her to cooking up all-natural self-care products.

"Got my little cookbook here," Phelps says. "I started making them for myself."

Then she wound up making products to help her family and friends which eventually developed into the business she runs today.

"Everything is handmade in the store."

The pandemic is actually helping her business now that people are spending more time at home "and wanting to know more about how to take care of themselves naturally," Phelps says.

Women are the target audience, but she will soon be catering to men with "hand poured soaps and beard oil and scalp treatment," Phelps says.

Here's something that could come in handy for everyone.

"So, if you ever get stung by a bee, if you put mustard... on your finger, it's supposed to alleviate the pain from being stung."

Phelps offers a lengthy list of all-natural products including mustard seed muscle soak which she says is "good for strained muscles or over worked muscles."

Her overall goal is "educating people, helping people learn what they can do at home to take care of themselves more naturally."

YOUTopia Essentials is hosting a grand reopening on Saturday May 1, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Phelps says the new location is a bigger space which she needs to keep up with the demand for her products.