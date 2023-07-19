Burn ban order issued for Coryell County

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Coryell County is currently under a burn ban after the commissioners court and county judge issued an order on Wednesday.

The order is effective at sunset on Wednesday and will last for 10 days, unless terminated earlier.

The outdoor burning of all substances is prohibited.

Outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality are not prohibited, such as: firefighter training, public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations, planting or harvesting of agricultural crops, burns conducted by a prescribed burn manager, welding, grinding, or cutting of metal with a spotter, fire extinguisher, and a minimum of 10 gallons of water present, and burning of domestic waste in a barrel.

A violation of this order is a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by up to $500.