Burn ban issued for Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — A burn ban is currently in effect for Robertson County.

The order includes that all outdoor burning is banned in the unincorporated area of Robertson County for 90 days from the date of the order, Sept 14, 2021, unless restrictions are terminated earlier.

Violation of this order could result in a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500.

