'Buckle up': Two people killed in rollover accident on IH-14

TEXAS — Two people were killed in a rollover accident on IH-14 at about 1 a.m. on Monday.

According to Texas DPS, troopers responded to a vehicle rollover report, and found that 18-year-old male Nakoda Cheyenne Layton of Troy, Texas, was operating a Dodge Ram truck.

For reasons unknown, Layton failed to drive within a single lane, and left the roadway.

The truck traveled down an embankment and rolled over, killing Layton and a 17-year-old — both were unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle.

They were both pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Texas DPS would like to remind drivers and passengers to always buckle up.

Not only is wearing a safety belt state law, but it will also greatly reduce the probability of serious injury when involved in a traffic crash.