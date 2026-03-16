TEMPLE, Texas(KXXV) — Buc-ee's is known across Texas for its massive travel centers, clean bathrooms and rows of Beaver Nuggets — but the iconic pit stop is not making the grade with the Better Business Bureau.

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Buc-ee's holds an F rating with the Better Business Bureau, but loyal customers aren't buying it

The Better Business Bureau has given Buc-ee's a failing F rating, tied to unanswered customer complaints ranging from car wash issues and faulty merchandise to billing problems. The BBB's grading system, which runs from A+ to F, is based on factors including complaint history, transparency and whether companies respond to customer concerns.

But at the Buc-ee's in Temple, the packed parking lot tells a different story.

One customer said they "would not typically agree that they should be rated F."

Another said the chain remains a go-to stop regardless of the rating.

"I mean, I'm not, I mean, I still come here a lot, so whenever we're coming through, we still gonna come through, stop for gas to get our food. So it hasn't really affected me or anything, kind of -- in my opinion on -- it," Ahn Shcniet said.

Others said they were caught off guard by the news entirely.

"That is absolutely wild to me because, uh, I've been going to Buc-ee's since I was young. I'm from Lake Jackson, Texas where it started, and I've never had a bad experience at Buc-ee's ever, never seen a dirty restroom, never had a bad experience with customer service," another customer said.

A marketing specialist said the volume of complaints behind the rating may not tell the full story of how the brand is performing.

"World customer experience more than any single rating system is going to. When you look at what this complaint truly is and dive in, it's 88 complaints. When you think. There's more than 88 gas station stalls per Buc-ee's, right? That's not even a second of Buc-ee's retail system. The truth is, the company just doesn't participate in the Better Business Bureau's complaint process and their rating system. So I think the situation really highlights the difference between traditional reputation systems, how they used to be, and how brands are starting to operate today, right?"

Marketing experts say reputation management — especially responding to online complaints — can play a major role in how companies protect their brand image.

I reached out to the BBB to find out more about the failing rating, but did not receive a response.

Despite the grade, Buc-ee's loyal customers at the Temple location show little sign of taking their business elsewhere.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

