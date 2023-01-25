Buc-ee's breaks ground on new Hillsboro location

HILLSBORO, Texas — Buc-ee's development team broke ground on its new Hillsboro location on Tuesday afternoon and is set to bring at least 200 jobs to the area.

Located at 165 State Highway 77, the gas station and convenience store will be one of the largest in the chain, at 74,000 square feet. It will feature 120 fueling stations.

Stan Beard, director of real estate for Buc-ee's, said the store is set to open in roughly a year.

"It's so humbling to get a reaction like this," Beard said. "We're proud of what we do. My boss, Beaver Aplin, has been doing this a long time and he loves to bring a Buc-ee's to a new community."

Beard said the location was chosen due to the high volume of travelers between Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin.

The Hillsboro store is set to be roughly 20,000 square feet larger than the location in Temple.

Buc-ee's currently operates 44 stores across the South.