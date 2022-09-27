Bryan man dead after crashing motorcycle on FM 485: Texas DPS

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — A Brazos Valley man is dead after crashing on his motorcycle, officials said.

Around 1:56 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to Farm-to-Market Road 485 on reports of a one-vehicle crash, according to Texas DPS.

Upon investigating, it was determined that Ernest Newton Laney, 69, of Bryan, Texas, had been heading eastbound prior to the incident.

Officials said Laney approached a left curve in the roadway, traveled wide and collided into a guardrail.

Laney was pronounced dead on the scene by Milam County Justice of the Peace Sam Berry.

His next of kin has been notified.

An investigation into this crash remains active and ongoing.

"Texas DPS would like to remind motorists to slow down and control their speed on Texas roadways.," Sgt. Bryan Washko, Texas DPS, said in a statement.

"Taking the extra time to slow down greatly reduces the risk of being involved in a traffic crash."