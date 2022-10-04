Broken gas line results in Copperas Cove HS early release

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove High School is asking families to pick up their students as soon as possible this Tuesday morning.

School officials said that due to a broken gas line the campus will no longer be able to provide lunch, Copperas Cove ISD said in a statement.

A section of the high school also had its air conditioning shut down, officials confirmed.

"Your student is not in immediate danger," Copperas Cove ISD said.

A construction crew working at the high school is reported to have inadvertently hit a gas line.

Families are being asked to pick up their students at the front or rear entrance of the high school.

Students parked in the annex student parking lot will reportedly not be able to move their cars until after 1 PM.

However, students parked in the cafeteria parking lot are now able to drive themselves home.

"We will have staff at both locations and will bring your student to you once you have arrived and requested your student," Copperas Cove ISD said.

"Thank you for your cooperation in this matter and thank you for entrusting us with the care and education of your student."